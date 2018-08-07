A mother and her one-day old baby are “doing well” after a Monday afternoon rescue by volunteer firefighters in Hauppauge led to an emergency Caesarean section, Hauppauge Fire Department officials said in a news release.

Grace Kunzig, the wife of Hauppauge firefighter Larry Kunzig, spotted the woman in distress at 6:50 p.m. outside the Kunzigs' Southern Boulevard home, a department spokesman said.

The woman, who was not identified, was unconscious and not breathing when Larry Kunzig started CPR. Meanwhile, Grace Kunzig called 911, summoning Nesconset and Hauppauge firefighters. Responders took the woman to Stony Brook University Hospital, where doctors performed the C-section.

The incident took place eight months after one in which the Kunzigs themselves needed help: Hauppauge firefighters helped save Grace Kunzig’s life when she lost consciousness on New Year’s Day, according to the department spokesman. Two firefighters, brothers Michael and Andrew Mendola, responded to both incidents.