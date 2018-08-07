TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Afternoon
85° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Hauppauge firefighter aids unconscious pregnant woman, department says

The woman was not breathing when found outside the firefighter's home, officials said. The mother and her baby, born hours later, are "doing well," officials said.

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com
Print

A mother and her one-day old baby are “doing well” after a Monday afternoon rescue by volunteer firefighters in Hauppauge led to an emergency Caesarean section, Hauppauge Fire Department officials said in a news release.

Grace Kunzig, the wife of Hauppauge firefighter Larry Kunzig, spotted the woman in distress at 6:50 p.m. outside the Kunzigs' Southern Boulevard home, a department spokesman said.  

The woman, who was not identified, was unconscious and not breathing when Larry Kunzig started CPR. Meanwhile, Grace Kunzig called 911, summoning Nesconset and Hauppauge firefighters. Responders took the woman to Stony Brook University Hospital, where doctors performed the C-section.

The incident took place eight months after one in which the Kunzigs themselves needed help: Hauppauge firefighters helped save Grace Kunzig’s life when she lost consciousness on New Year’s Day, according to the department spokesman. Two firefighters, brothers Michael and Andrew Mendola, responded to both incidents.  

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Farmingdale native Joseph Ephraim poses with his van Why this LIer decided to leave NY and live out of a van
Timothy Heyward Smith was a professor of education Hofstra professor dies day after 84th birthday
LI kids review ‘Freaky Friday’ TV movie
Andrew Raihl rides a surf board at Camp LI camp celebrates 50th anniversary
Suffolk County police said John Wile, 74, has Cops: Stony Brook man missing since Monday
Bishop John O. Barres, shown here in January, LI bishop reaffirms ban on artificial birth control 