Sag Harbor, Tanner Park and Venetian Shores beaches on bathing advisory

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued an advisory Thursday against bathing at Havens Beach in Sag Harbor. The advisory was issued because heavy morning rainfall and subsequent stormwater runoff could lead to elevated bacteria levels, officials said in a statement.

Health officials said the recommendation that bathing and other water contact be suspended for at least 24 hours, or two successive tidal cycles, was made because the small beach on Sag Harbor Bay is in an area heavily influenced by stormwater runoff. The advisory is expected to be lifted at 9 a.m. Friday unless samples collected by the department of health reveal elevated bacteria levels beyond the 24-hour advisory period, officials said.

The department said Tanner Park Beach in Copiague and Venetian Shores Beach in West Babylon remain closed until testing reveals bacteria levels there have returned to safe, acceptable levels.

Though prime summer beach season ended on Labor Day weekend, officials said the latest information on all affected beaches remains available at the Bathing Beach hotline at 631-852-5822. Information is also available at the health department's Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours and the Suffolk County Department of Health Services beach monitoring web page.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

