TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
76° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Southampton officials ask state whether land deal violates law

Town officials recently sent a letter to the comptroller’s office about the Hayground Cove parcel, which was acquired decades ago by the town for public use but never formally declared a park.

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Southampton Town officials are seeking a state opinion on whether an agreement that allows a Water Mill property owner to encroach on public land violates state law.

In February, the Southampton Town Trustees reached a deal with Rose Hill Road property owner Randy Frankel that allowed him to encroach on a .61-acre parcel known as Hayground Cove in exchange for maintaining the rest of the property and dredging a nearby boat ramp. Many community members have since spoken out against the agreement, saying it privatized public land.

At question is whether the deal constitutes parkland alienation, which occurs when a municipality wishes to sell, lease or abandon parkland and requires approval from the State Legislature and governor.

A June 22 letter to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli signed by Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and Southampton trustee president Ed Warner Jr. asks whether the deal violates the state’s parkland alienation doctrine. The land was acquired by the town for public use in 1943. It was never formally declared a park by the town.

The agreement will be voided if the state determines the land is parkland, according to a news release issued by Schneiderman.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Nakita, seen here on Aug. 23, 2017, at Police: Wolf reported stolen from Suffolk animal preserve
Adam Skelos arrives at a federal courthouse in Testimony: Witness could benefit from Skelos deal
Yolanda Martinez-Reymundo, 41, of Mastic Beach, was charged Police: Mom let 15-year-old daughter drive alone
A sign hangs on the door of the Diner patrons raise $11G for deported waiter
Paul Ryan, speaker of the House, arrives for GOP leaders eye new bill on family separations
Waters off Long Beach Boulevard where a swimmer Coast Guard: Man missing in Long Beach waters