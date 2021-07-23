The 9-year-old boy who was killed in Thursday morning’s head-on crash in Manorville has been identified as Jack Giusto, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The crash happened when Joseph Macedonio, 25, of Manorville, crashed his 2014 Ford F-150 truck into the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV being driven by the boy’s older brother, Parker Giusto, 21, the department said in a news release Friday.

Macedonio had been driving westbound on South Street; and Parker was driving in the opposite direction. All were taken to Stony Brook hospital; both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries: Giusto, a broken leg, and the F-150 driver, back pain, the department said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash, including a formal determination of who’s at fault, remained incomplete as of Friday evening, according to an email from the department’s press office. No summons or other charges have been filed, the email said.

A GoFundMe to raise money for funeral and medical expenses for the Giusto family had raised $20,716 from 329 donors as of 7 p.m. "The Giusto Family needs not only our love and support emotionally, but financially to help with funeral expenses for Jackson and medical expenses for Parker," the page says.

A woman who answered a phone belonging to the Giusto household said the family did not want to speak publicly. Macedonio couldn't be reached.

Statewide, there were 23 children killed, and 7,764 injured, in crashes in 2019, according to the latest available statistics from the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research.

In Nassau, two were killed, and 677 injured, and in Suffolk, three were killed and 704 were injured in 2019.