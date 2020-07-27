New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker has sent a formal letter of inquiry to the supervisor of Southampton Town as part of an investigation into a weekend “drive-in” concert in Water Mill that included widely reported violations of COVID-19-related health codes, according to a copy of the letter.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, who performed at the concert, said he hasn’t seen the letter but acknowledged “aspects of the event violated the permit” and the concert’s organizers “are being cited.”

“They opened up a VIP area that was not part of the concert” approved by the town, Schneiderman said Monday evening. “We would never have approved a gathering area.”

Zucker in his letter said he was “greatly disturbed” to have learned of reports that the drive-in concern held in Water Mill “involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance.”

“I am at a loss as to how the town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal, and not an obvious health threat,” Zucker said.

He requested a report within 24 hours, asking Schneiderman to tell him whether the town issued the permit for the event, how it was consistent with state regulations and “laws relative to COVID-19, whether security was present for the event, and which town officials attended. Lastly, the inquiry asks, 'Why was it allowed to continue when it became clear violations were rampant?' ”

Zucker reminded Schneiderman that his responses were “a submission to a state department conducting an investigation, and any submission will be deemed a sworn statement.”

Schneiderman and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's administration have had conflicts before. Schneiderman was among local officials who signed a letter pleading with Cuomo early in the pandemic to limit travel to Southampton when it became clear New York City residents were flocking to the Hamptons to avoid a COVID-19 hot spot.

Schneiderman also took exception when Cuomo made reference to violations of COVID-19 rules at venues in the Hamptons Schneiderman suggested didn’t exist.

Schneiderman said the town “will respond” to the state’s inquiry. And he acknowledged he played during the concert. “I was involved,” he said. “I was asked to perform. That was for a code compliant event.”