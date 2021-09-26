TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Huntington Town to spruce up 4 tennis courts, 2 gazebos at two parks 

Damage seen on the roof of a gazebo in Halesite Park on Thursday. The roof will be replaced with asphalt shingles. Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
The four tennis courts at Heckscher Park and the roofs of the two gazebos in Halesite Park will all be replaced this fall.

Huntington Town’s Environmental Open Space and Park Advisory Committee recommended the improvements to the town board. The committee heard presentations from the maritime department regarding the replacement of the gazebo roofs and from the engineering services department about the tennis court renovations.

"The Heckscher Park tennis court surface has been cracking for 20 years and it has had to be paved every 4 or 5 years but the problem persists," Town Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci said in an email. "Now, they are ripping out the 20 years of under pavement and installing brand new courts, which should last 20 years."

Lupinacci said the gazebo roofs in Halesite Park were old and rotted.

Reconstruction of the courts will cost no more than $242,160, according to town documents. The work will be implemented by Bay Shore-based LandTek Group which has a /contract with the town. The company submitted a proposal for the project to the town Aug. 9.

Town officials said the tennis renovation project is set to begin Oct. 12, after the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival that is held in the park. The park is located at NY-25A and Prime Avenue.

Work on the replacement of the gazebo roofs with asphalt shingles should begin the first week of October, town officials said. The cost of materials should not exceed $8,100 and the work will be done by the general services department. Halesite Park is on Anchorage Lane.

All money will come from the Open Space Land and Park Improvements Reserve Fund on the recommendation of the EOSPA committee.

The town board voted to approve the improvements at the Sept. 14 town board meeting 5-0.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

