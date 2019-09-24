A man fell off a small boat near Heckscher State Park late Monday night, a Coast Guard officer said.

Rescuers continued to search Tuesday for the man, who fell into the water off Nicoll Point. He apparently was not wearing a life preserver, the officer said.

“There were three people on board. One fell into the water,” the officer said.

A distress call was received around 11 p.m. The rescuers also included the Suffolk police department and its Marine Bureau and multiple fire departments, officials said.

The Coast Guard has deployed a helicopter as part of the search.

No further information was immediately available.