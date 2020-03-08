A homeless man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Hempstead Saturday night, Nassau police said.

Police were called to 155 Franklin St., which is the address of a deli, about 4:50 p.m. Saturday after a fight reportedly broke out. There they found a 39-year-old man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

Westley Witts, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the crime. He is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Sunday.