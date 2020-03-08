TODAY'S PAPER
Fatal stabbing in Hempstead leads to homeless man's arrest

Westley Witts, 30, who is homeless, was arrested

Westley Witts, 30, who is homeless, was arrested and charged in the homicide. Credit: NCPD

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A homeless man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Hempstead Saturday night, Nassau police said.

Police were called to 155 Franklin St., which is the address of a deli, about 4:50 p.m. Saturday after a fight reportedly broke out. There they found a 39-year-old man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

Westley Witts, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the crime. He is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Sunday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

