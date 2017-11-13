This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Town vote on The Hills at Southampton plan set for Monday

Board to decide whether to accept environmental impact statement on proposed East Quogue luxury development, which would have 118 units and require a zoning change.

A Hills at Southampton development proposal, seen here

A Hills at Southampton development proposal, seen here on Jan. 7, 2017. A public hearing on the plan is set for Monday. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Rachelle Blidner  rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Southampton Town residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on a proposed East Quogue luxury residential housing development Monday evening before the town board votes on allowing the project to move forward.

The Southampton Town Board is set to vote on accepting an environmental impact statement on The Hills at Southampton after a public hearing on a zone change needed to build the 118-unit seasonal community with a golf course.

A positive environmental impact statement would mean the project could be approved, while a negative impact statement would explain why the project should be denied permits.

Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman has said he expects the board to vote to change the zone from mixed use to planned development district by the end of the year.

Council members Julie Lofstad and John Bouvier have said they would vote against the project, which would need a 4-1 majority to be approved.

Residents have been split on the project proposed by Arizona-based developer Discovery Land Co. during previous public hearings. Supporters have said that The Hills would bring jobs to the area and be better for the environment than a typical subdivision, citing proposed environmental controls and an on-site sewage-treatment plant.

Opponents said they were concerned about how the project could potentially harm the environment.

The project also requires the approval of the Central Pine Barrens Commission, of which Schneiderman is among five voting members.

The special board meeting will be held at the East Quogue Elementary School at 6 p.m.

Rachelle Blidner covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

