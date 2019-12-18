Southampton Village officials have approved the hiring of the police chief’s son as a full-time officer, despite a village ethics code that bars an employee from supervising a relative.

The board voted 5-0 at its Thursday meeting to approve the appointment of Thomas Cummings Jr., 25, at an annual salary of $59,883 beginning Dec. 20. It also approved the appointment of Matthew Stetler to the same role.

Cummings' father is chief Thomas Cummings Sr. Neither he nor Mayor Jesse Warren and Trustees Mark Parash, Andrew Pilaro and Richard Yastrzemski responded to a request for comment. Trustee Kimberly Allan deferred comment to the mayor.

The vote was held at 12:02 a.m., more than three hours after the board entered executive session about 8:45 p.m. to discuss personnel matters with the police chief. That section of public session is not included in the online broadcast of the meeting and the resolution was not listed on the agenda.

The village’s ethics law, adopted in 2018, states that no village officer or employee shall supervise a relative, dependent or member of his or her household in the performance of such person’s official duties. The village ethics board, however, can grant a waiver for that provision.

Village administrator Russell Kratoville said Tuesday that the board was given “verbal permission” to approve the hiring, and a formal written waiver is expected to be submitted later.

Cummings Jr. was hired off the Suffolk County Civil Service village police list with a grade of 85 on the entrance exam. The eligibility list from which he was hired expires Dec. 23, Kratoville said.

It is not clear how or what the steps the village will take to address the ethics law. Cummings Jr. also worked as a traffic control officer in the village in 2018 and as a part-time officer in 2019, according to village board resolutions. Cummings Sr. has been police chief since 2011.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ethics law expert and former Deputy Suffolk County Executive Paul Sabatino noted the village law lacked standards for granting a waiver as well as specific penalties for those who violate the law.

“It’s an ethics code in name only, but without substance,” Sabatino said. “It’s so riddled with holes it’s like you have a block of Swiss cheese in front of you.”

Sabatino noted that even if the appointment does not violate the law, having a son work for his father in the department could pose a conflict of interest, particularly if disciplinary action is needed.

“It’s an impossible situation for the people involved,” he said. “Virtually every situation in the workplace becomes clouded by this unhealthy tension.”

Hempstead-based civil rights attorney Frederick Brewington, who is representing Southampton Village Police officer Kareem Proctor in a racial discrimination complaint against the village, was also critical of the appointment. He added that his client, who is black and alleges the village passed him over for promotions because of his race, plans to move forward with a lawsuit.

“For them to boldly do this is yet another question to their willingness to bend and maybe break the rules,” Brewington said. "Knowing that there are serious concerns with regards to nepotism and ethics, one of the things you don’t want to do is slide this through if indeed you have nothing to hide."