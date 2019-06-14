The New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended a pair of Long Island locales be added to the State and National Register of Historic Places.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday that 18 properties, resources or districts statewide would be recognized for their historic and architectural significance. They include the Upper West Side home of civil rights activist James Baldwin and the Adirondack farm home of noted 20th century artist Rockwell Kent.

"These historic locations highlight so much of what is exceptional and exciting about New York's history and honor the legacy of some of the state's most distinguished leaders," Cuomo said. "By placing these landmarks on the State and National Register of Historic Places, we are helping to ensure these places and their caretakers have the funding needed to preserve, improve and promote the best of the Empire State."

Among the Long Island locations being recognized are the Smithtown home of Frederick Wagner, the official starter of nearly all of the Vanderbilt Cup international auto races at the turn of the 20th century, and St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, which was built on land that was previously part of the Wagner estate.

The house, constructed in 1912 is considered and architecturally significant for its design by Gustav Stickley, a furniture designer and maker who is considered the creator of an Arts and Crafts Movement known as the Mission style. The church, built in 1928, is considered important for its Tudor Revival design.

The state board also recognized the East Marion Main Road Historic District in Southold. Properties in the district date back to the mid-19th century at a time when nearly all homes were supported by local fishing or farming, officials said.

The state and national registries are official lists of buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects, and sites of cultural, architectural or historic significance.

There are more than 120,000 sites throughout the state listed on the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as part of historic districts.