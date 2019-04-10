A woman was found lying in a street in Medford just before dawn with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle whose driver took off, Suffolk police said on Wednesday.

Olivia Thornton, 30, who is homeless, is being treated at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, police said. The motorist who hit her on Norfleet Lane was behind the wheel of a dark-colored pickup truck, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.