A Southampton man has been indicted in connection with a May hit-and-run crash in Mastic that killed a 7-year-old boy, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. on May 31, Phuoc Truong, 32, also known as Philip Truong, was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry eastbound on Sunrise Highway in Mastic, between exits 58 and 59 when he hit Sada Aljomai, prosecutors said.

Truong, who had two license suspensions, allegedly fled the scene. The child was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and pronounced dead, authorities said.

Truong has been charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

"This was an unspeakable tragedy, but we hope that the apprehension and indictment of this defendant brings some solace to the victim’s family," Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a news release.

The Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Unit and Sini's office conducted an investigation into the crash, including a forensic analysis of a piece of the Camry recovered at the scene, which led investigators to Truong, according to the release.

"The death of this 7-year-old was tragic and I want to recognize the department’s Major Case Unit detectives who spent the past six months ensuring the driver, who fled the scene, was located and held accountable for his actions," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said in the release.

Truong surrendered Thursday at the Suffolk police department's 7th Precinct for a virtual arraignment in front of Judge Anthony S. Senft, Jr. Truong was released on his own recognizance with GPS monitoring. He is due back in court on Jan. 12, officials said.

Truong faces a maximum sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison if convicted.