Family, police seek info on Stony Brook hit and run that killed Lake Grove man

Police and medical workers at the scene of the hit-and-run that killed Ronald DeStefano on Route 347 near Hallock Road in Stony Brook on Dec. 20.   Credit: James Carbone

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Lake Grove resident Ronald DeStefano lived to make others laugh.

"He was definitely one of the funniest people I’ve ever met," said DeStefano’s nephew and godson, Frank DeStefano, 31, of Port Jefferson Station. "Even if it was at his own expense, he would make fun of himself, to make someone else laugh."

Ronald DeStefano’s life ended abruptly about 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 20. when a westbound vehicle struck him while he walked across Route 347 from south to north at Hallock Road in Stony Brook, Suffolk police said.

"A passing motorist called 911 at approximately 7:05 a.m. to report a body in the roadway," police said.

DeStefano, 54, was pronounced dead on scene, officials said.

Police continue to search for the hit-and-run driver and detectives have said they believe a silver vehicle sustained front, and or, passenger-side damage during the crash.

Frank DeStefano told Newsday Tuesday his uncle, who worked two jobs – at a Dollar Tree and Marshalls – was walking to work when his life was cut short.

Detectives with Suffolk County’s Major Case Unit are seeking the public’s help identifying the driver who fled the scene.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

DeStefano said his uncle’s unsolved hit-and-run case has left his family with many unanswered questions.

"If you have information, just come forward. Do the right thing," he said. "Right now, my family doesn’t have closure. It’s an open wound that is not healing."

DeStefano added: "My family is not out for vengeance. We just want answers. Why didn’t you stop? Maybe there is some explanation, but my family doesn’t know."

DeStefano said even at 5-foot-3, his uncle, had a larger than life personality. He said he will always cherish the memory of how his uncle attended his backyard wedding in May. Due to the pandemic, the guest list was cut from 250 to 15, DeStefano said.

"That was probably one of my best memories. He was there. He got to see it," DeStefano said. "I know he was extremely happy that day."

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-221-TIPS.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

