A man was flung out of his wheelchair and left on the side of the road by a hit-and-run driver Friday night in Coram, Suffolk County police said in asking for the public's help.

The victim, 48, was going south in the northbound bicycle lane of Mount Sinai-Coram Road, near Grady Lane, when he saw a northbound Jeep or sport utility vehicle coming toward him. The car hit him about 5:35 p.m., police said.

The man, who police believe is homeless, uses a wheelchair because he has one leg, police said. He had medication with him but not much else, police said.

"He actually told the cop at the scene that everything he owned was on that wheelchair," Sixth Precinct Lt. Donato Mignone said. "The wheelchair was damaged and unusable."

A witness helped the man, who was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for head and neck injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.

The vehicle, which continued north after the crash, appeared to be gray, had oversized wheels and may have damage on the passenger side, authorities said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Sixth Precinct at 631-854-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.