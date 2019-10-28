Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, cops say
A pedestrian was struck and killed on a Deer Park street Monday afternoon by a motorist who Suffolk police said left the crash scene.
Police were withholding the identity of the victim in the 2:53 p.m. crash on Deer Park Avenue and Grand Boulevard.
Few other details were available Monday night, but police said they shut down traffic in both directions on both streets at least three hours after the crash for an investigation.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.