Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, cops say

Scene of a hit and run crash that

Scene of a hit and run crash that left a man dead on southbound Deer Park Avenue and Grand Boulevard in Deer Park. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
A pedestrian was struck and killed on a Deer Park street Monday afternoon by a motorist who Suffolk police said left the crash scene.

Police were withholding the identity of the victim in the 2:53 p.m. crash on Deer Park Avenue and Grand Boulevard.

Few other details were available Monday night, but police said they shut down traffic in both directions on both streets at least three hours after the crash for an investigation.

