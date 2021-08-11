TODAY'S PAPER
Montauk man arrested, charged in hit-and-run hours after fleeing scene of crash

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A hit-and-run driver was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing into and seriously injuring a pedestrian the night before in Amagansett then fleeing the scene, according to the East Hampton Town Police.

Daniel Campbell, 19, of Montauk, was driving a 2012 Honda Pilot northbound on Old Stone Highway near Eastwood Court when he struck Devesh Samtani, 18, of Hong Kong, at about 11:35 p.m., according to a police news release. Samtani was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital and remains in serious condition, the release said.

Police said Campbell was arrested at 2:43 a.m., Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash without reporting. Police did not disclose how they linked Campbell to the incident.

Campbell couldn't be immediately reached for comment. Police said he will be arraigned at a later date.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

