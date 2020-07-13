TODAY'S PAPER
Driver hits pedestrian, flees scene in Greenport

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Monday morning on Front Street in Greenport.

Southold Town police said the accident occurred at Third Street about 7:20 a.m. and that the unknown driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was taken to nearby Eastern Long Island Hospital with undisclosed serious injuries, police said.

Police said the investigation is "active."

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

