Driver hits pedestrian, flees scene in Greenport

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Monday morning on Front Street in Greenport.

Southold Town police said the accident occurred at Third Street about 7:20 a.m. and that the unknown driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was taken to nearby Eastern Long Island Hospital with undisclosed serious injuries, police said.

Police said the investigation is "active."