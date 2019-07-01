TODAY'S PAPER
Driver in North Bellport hit-and-run sought, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are searching for the driver of a silver or gray sedan that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in North Bellport.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not released, suffered what Suffolk County police described only as "serious injuries" in the 11:30 p.m. crash on Atlantic Avenue at Doane Avenue.

Police said Fifth Squad detectives are investigating and said the vehicle "should have front end damage."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. To submit an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.  

Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, police said.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

