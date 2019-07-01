Police are searching for the driver of a silver or gray sedan that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in North Bellport.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not released, suffered what Suffolk County police described only as "serious injuries" in the 11:30 p.m. crash on Atlantic Avenue at Doane Avenue.

Police said Fifth Squad detectives are investigating and said the vehicle "should have front end damage."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. To submit an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, police said.