3-year-old boy, father hurt at commercial bakery in Holbrook, Suffolk police say

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
A three-year-old boy visiting his father at a Holbrook bakery severely injured his hand when he reached into a bagel making machine Friday night, Suffolk police said.

The boy’s father later severed the tip of a finger while examining the machine, police said.

Police said that Donaldo Almendarez, 50, an employee of JP Wholesale Baking, was working when his wife, daughter and son visited at 9:45 p.m.

Father and son, both of Hempstead, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were serious but not life-threatening.

A police spokesman said in an interview that there was no indication of criminality.

Police said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified. The company did not have any citations listed in the OSHA database.

The company could not be reached Saturday morning.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

