Four people were injured, one seriously, in a two-car collision early Tuesday morning in Holbrook, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the crash occurred on northbound Nicolls Road, near Patchogue-Holbrook Road, at about 12:35 a.m. when a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Rose Dresher, 22, of Centereach, heading north, struck a northbound 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Manuel Cepeda, 57, of Port Jefferson — causing the Camry to overturn.

A 56-year-old Coram man, who was a front-seat passenger in the Camry, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Dresher, Cepeda and a 28-year-old Holbrook man who was a backseat passenger in the Camry were all taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said Fifth Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the crash and said both cars were impounded for safety checks. No one has been charged in the crash.