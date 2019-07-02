TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
SEARCH
75° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

4 people hurt, 1 seriously in 2-car crash in Holbrook, police say

Suffolk County police and Holbrook Fire Department personnel

Suffolk County police and Holbrook Fire Department personnel at the scene of a crash on the northbound lanes of Nicolls Road near Patchogue-Holbrook Road in Holbrook early Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Four people were injured, one seriously, in a two-car collision early Tuesday morning in Holbrook, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the crash occurred on northbound Nicolls Road, near Patchogue-Holbrook Road, at about 12:35 a.m. when a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Rose Dresher, 22, of Centereach, heading north, struck a northbound 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Manuel Cepeda, 57, of Port Jefferson — causing the Camry to overturn.

A 56-year-old Coram man, who was a front-seat passenger in the Camry, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Dresher, Cepeda and a 28-year-old Holbrook man who was a backseat passenger in the Camry were all taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said Fifth Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the crash and said both cars were impounded for safety checks. No one has been charged in the crash.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Malik Ellis, 19, attends Islip High Schools senior LI teen overcomes rare disorder, wins prom king
Village of Mastic Beach sign with village hall Former Mastic Beach residents to get garbage tax refund
From left, Nassau County Historic Society president Natalie Town marks first bloodshed on LI in Revolutionary War 
Brentwood's Dudley Music will release new music this Big gigs are ahead for Brentwood's Dudley Music 
AvalonBay's vice president of development, Christopher Capece, said Luxury apartments planned for downtown Amityville
Samantha Alvarez, 15, of Brentwood, dances at her What goes into quinceañera parties on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search