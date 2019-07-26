A Centereach man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition Thursday night after police said he lost control of his car in Holbrook, crossed a center median and collided with a sport utility vehicle.

The driver, identified by Suffolk County police as Frank Maggio, 20, was headed north on Nicolls Road, north of Sunrise Highway, when he lost control of his 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer while changing lanes at about 8:40 p.m. Police said the Lancer crossed the median and collided with a southbound 2007 Nissan Murano.

Two people in the Murano, driver Amanda Recchia, 24, of Patchogue, and passenger Dan Fey, 25, of Miller Place, were both transported via ambulance to Stony Brook with what police described as nonlife-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. There were no arrests. The investigation is continuing.