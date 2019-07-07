Firefighters from several western Suffolk departments battled a Holbrook house fire for more than an hour before extinguishing the blaze Sunday morning, authorities said.

No injuries were reported but the Knickerbocker Avenue home was destroyed, Ronkonkoma Fire Department First Assistant Chief Eric Burel said.

The call came in shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday and the homeowner was able to get out of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, Burel said.

A Farmingville Fire Department member rescued a cat from the blaze while a second cat ran out of the home. A third cat is unaccounted for.

The fire appeared to start from behind the home and quickly made its way to the attic, Burel said.

“The guys did a great job and they were able to get a hold of the fire very quickly,” he said.