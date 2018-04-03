TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
42° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Man, woman found dead in Holbrook home, police say

Suffolk police investigate after two bodies were found

Suffolk police investigate after two bodies were found in a Holbrook home on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

The bodies of a husband and wife were found at their Holbrook home Tuesday after police were called there to check on the pair, Suffolk police said.

A handgun was found at the home, and detectives continued Tuesday night to process the scene to determine whether it was a murder-suicide or a double suicide, said Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, head of the homicide squad.

Officers went to the home on Patchogue-Holbrook Road after the couple’s daughter, who lives out of state, called 911 about 3:10 p.m. to ask police to check on her parents, Beyrer said.

They found the man, who was in his 60s, and a woman, who was in her 50s, dead in the same room, police said.

Beyrer said detectives were trying to gather details about the couple’s lives and any issues that may have led to their deaths.

Other details were not immediately available.

Latest Long Island News

Bags seized in a raid by the U.S. USPS inspectors raid home, seize bags
Riverhead fire officials investigate an odor that Cops: Odor in Tanger Outlets store sickens 2
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at NYS budget a ‘mixed bag’ for NYC, de Blasio says
Linda Mangano leaves federal court in Central Islip Power on Trial: Linda Mangano did some work
Nassau Republican Chairman Joseph Mondello on Nov. 8, Mondello to give up jobs paying nearly $2M for role
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at MLK’s memory, message linger after 50 years