The bodies of a husband and wife were found at their Holbrook home Tuesday after police were called there to check on the pair, Suffolk police said.

A handgun was found at the home, and detectives continued Tuesday night to process the scene to determine whether it was a murder-suicide or a double suicide, said Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, head of the homicide squad.

Officers went to the home on Patchogue-Holbrook Road after the couple’s daughter, who lives out of state, called 911 about 3:10 p.m. to ask police to check on her parents, Beyrer said.

They found the man, who was in his 60s, and a woman, who was in her 50s, dead in the same room, police said.

Beyrer said detectives were trying to gather details about the couple’s lives and any issues that may have led to their deaths.

Other details were not immediately available.