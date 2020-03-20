Cops: Bicyclist struck, killed by truck in Holtsville

A 41-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed Friday night in Holtsville by a box truck being driven by a 57-year-old man, according to the Suffolk County police.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on North Ocean Avenue near Fish Road, according to a police news release.

The bicyclist was Rafael Mendez Torres of Medford; the driver of the box truck, a 2006 Ford E-350 traveling southbound, was Theodore Murcott of Mastic Beach, according to the release.

The bicyclist was traveling northbound in the turn lane when he turned toward the left and into the box truck, whose driver tried to avoid the cyclist, according to Det. Sgt. Raymond Alvarez of the Suffolk Police 5th Detective Squad. The driver's side mirror appears to have struck the bicyclist in the head, Alvarez said.

"It kind of whips him around into the truck," said Alvarez, who said his conclusions are based on tire tracks and accounts of the driver and his passenger.

Alvarez said no one was criminally charged or ticketed.

Photographs from the scene show a box truck from a company in Mastic Beach stopped askew on the shoulder and a blue and black, mangled bicycle. A call to the company listed on the truck door was not immediately returned late Friday night.

Neither Murcott nor kin of Mendez Torres could be immediately reached for comment.

According to the most recent annual figures, in 2019, bicyclists were struck at least 326 times in Suffolk by drivers of motor vehicles, 4 of which killed someone and 301 caused personal injuries, according to the database of the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany. The year before, the institute reported, there were 302 such crashes in Suffolk, involving 7 deaths and 283 injuries.

In Nassau County, there were 289 such crashes, involving 7 deaths and 262 injuries, according to the database, and the year before, there were 304 such crashes with 3 deaths and 284 injuries.