A pickup truck on Tuesday morning crashed into a Holtsville building after its driver had an unspecified "medical event," Suffolk police said, sending the driver and two people inside the building to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC Sierra pickup was ticketed for driving with a suspended license, the police said.

The building inspector will examine the facility; the accident about 9:40 a.m. began in the parking lot at East End Stairs and Railing Inc., according to the police.