TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
86° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Truck hits building after driver has medical event

Emergency responders at the scene in Holtsville where

Emergency responders at the scene in Holtsville where a pickup truck crashed into a building Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A pickup truck on Tuesday morning crashed into a Holtsville building after its driver had an unspecified "medical event," Suffolk police said, sending the driver and two people inside the building to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC Sierra pickup was ticketed for driving with a suspended license, the police said.

The building inspector will examine the facility; the accident about 9:40 a.m. began in the parking lot at East End Stairs and Railing Inc., according to the police.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The scene of Monday night's triple-fatal crash. Cops: 3 women killed in 'horrific' Mount Sinai crash
Brandon Torres, right, charged in connection with a Cops: Man shot 'co-conspirator' in botched robbery
Attorney General William Barr on May 1. Official: Barr won't recuse himself from NY Epstein case
President Donald Trump in Washington on Oct. 25, Federal court: Trump can't ban critics from Twitter
Emergency personnel at the scene on Emerson Place Bicyclist fatally hit in Island Park, police say
Brandon P. Torres of Staten Island was arrested Cops: Man charged with murder in shooting
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search