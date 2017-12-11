An 18-year-old was charged with felony drunken driving after he crashed his car into a tree in Holtsville and fled, leaving a 14-year-old passenger unconscious in the front seat, Suffolk County police said.

Nicholas Criesi, of Woodycrest Drive in Holtsville, was arrested less than an hour after he crashed his 2010 Honda Civic about 9:05 p.m. Sunday on the north service road of the Long Island Expressway, police said.

Both occupants of the car were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. The passenger had serious injuries, but they were not life-threatening, and Criesi had minor injuries, police said.

Criesi was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a minor, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, police said.

He was charged with DWI under Leandra’s Law, which makes it felony to drive drunk with a passenger under 16 in the vehicle, police said.