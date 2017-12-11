TODAY'S PAPER
Man, 18, charged with DWI after he fled crash scene, cops say

The Holtsville man was charged under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive drunk with a passenger younger than 16, police said.

Suffolk County police on the scene of a

Suffolk County police on the scene of a crash where a car hit a tree along the north service road of the Long Island Expressway in Holtsville, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
An 18-year-old was charged with felony drunken driving after he crashed his car into a tree in Holtsville and fled, leaving a 14-year-old passenger unconscious in the front seat, Suffolk County police said.

Nicholas Criesi, of Woodycrest Drive in Holtsville, was arrested less than an hour after he crashed his 2010 Honda Civic about 9:05 p.m. Sunday on the north service road of the Long Island Expressway, police said.

Both occupants of the car were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. The passenger had serious injuries, but they were not life-threatening, and Criesi had minor injuries, police said.

Criesi was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a minor, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, police said.

He was charged with DWI under Leandra’s Law, which makes it felony to drive drunk with a passenger under 16 in the vehicle, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

