Suffolk County police on Thursday identified a homeless man who was found dead in a vacant Wyandanch building last month.

Officers identified the man as Luis Mauricio Andrade-Garcia, 55, whose body was discovered on Nov. 30 in the abandoned building at 1575 Straight Path. His death is believed to be noncriminal.

Authorities said he was a frequent presence near Straight Path and Long Island Avenue in Wyandanch.

The police last month asked for the public’s assistance in identifying him.