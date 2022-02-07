Homeless man from Guatemala found dead in Riverhead

Riverhead police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was found in a wooded area in Riverhead on Friday.

Oscar Patzan-Xiquin was found south of Riverhead Building Supply on Pulaski Street, Riverhead police said in a news release Monday. Patzan-Xiquin, originally from Guatemala, was recently homeless, police said.

Police did not immediately say how long Patzan-Xiquin had been in that location when he was found.

Patzan-Xiquin's official cause of death will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office upon autopsy, the news release said, but preliminary results show his death was not due to foul play.

Riverhead police asked that anyone with information about the death contact them.