Long IslandSuffolk

Aquebogue man found dead of a gunshot wound in his home, cops say

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a man who was found dead with a gunshot wound in Aquebogue on Monday. Credit: Stringer News

By Ted Phillips
Print

Suffolk County police are investigating the shooting death of an Aquebogue man found dead on Sunday.

Riverhead Town police went to the Pine Avenue home of Lee Pederson, 69, at 10:24 p.m. to check on the owner’s welfare, police said in a news release.

Police found him dead at the house and an autopsy by the Suffolk County medical examiner determined he was killed by a gunshot wound, police said.

The Suffolk County police homicide squad is investigating Pederson’s death.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

