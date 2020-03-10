Suffolk County police are investigating the shooting death of an Aquebogue man found dead on Sunday.

Riverhead Town police went to the Pine Avenue home of Lee Pederson, 69, at 10:24 p.m. to check on the owner’s welfare, police said in a news release.

Police found him dead at the house and an autopsy by the Suffolk County medical examiner determined he was killed by a gunshot wound, police said.

The Suffolk County police homicide squad is investigating Pederson’s death.