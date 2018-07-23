A Southhampton-based nonprofit is looking for local military veterans who want to visit Washington D.C. memorials next year, all expenses paid.

Honor Flight Long Island, a regional hub for the national Honor Flight Network, hosts and pays for the biannual early-morning flights for World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans who have not yet visited memorials there. The flights depart from Long Island MacArthur Airport to Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

The group is seeking veterans for trips in May and September of 2019 although specific dates are not yet set, officials said.

“Long Islanders who have a loved one interested in taking an Honor Flight, should contact us and we’ll make all the required arrangements," said Honor Flight Long Island president Bill Jones of Southhampton.

Veterans, along with volunteers, take a one-day tour of the World War II and Korean War memorials and Arlington National Cemetery, according to the nonprofit. Other stops, including the Vietnam Veterans memorial and the Navy and Air Force memorials, can be added based on the type of veterans in attendance.

Each trip includes 50 veterans whose flight is paid for by donations. They are accompanied by 50 volunteers, who must pay $400 to offset travel costs. The $400 is tax deductible. If family members are unable to serve as volunteers, the chapter has volunteers who will do so, the nonprofit said.

Details about the program are available by calling 631-702-2423.