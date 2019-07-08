A Suffolk police officer and a sheriff deputy hoofed it Monday morning to help corral a horse galloping on Sunrise Highway in Brookhaven.

The 30-year-old thoroughbred, named Oppie, had escaped from Rockaby Farms on Yaphank Avenue shortly after a tree fell on its pen, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Several people saw the steed running west on Sunrise Highway, between Exit 56 and Exit 57, at 7:27 a.m. and called 911, police said.

The horse’s caretaker, Erin Easop, flagged down Suffolk County Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Siesto, then jumped into his car, and they gave chase.

“The horse was observed in the westbound median and then started traveling in the eastbound median,” police said.

Six minutes later, Suffolk County Deputy Sheriff Patrice Silvestri, who happened to be driving east on Sunrise Highway, grabbed hold of the horse, police said.

After they threw a rope around the horse’s neck, Siesto and Easop walked Oppie back to the farm.