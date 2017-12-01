TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Horse rescued from cesspool escaped death two years ago

Santino, an American Quarter Horse pulled out of a cesspool, was bought by his owner the day before he was to be slaughtered.

Authorities say a horse was pulled from a

Authorities say a horse was pulled from a cesspool that collapsed in North Great River on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy
A horse that was rescued Thursday from a cesspool in North Great River escaped death two years ago when he was purchased by his current owner the day before he was to be slaughtered in Louisiana, officials said.

Santino, a 6-year-old American Quarter Horse, escaped from his barn and was grazing in the backyard of a property on Oceanside Street when he fell into a collapsed cesspool about 3:50 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

The horse was up to his neck in water and waste when officers arrived and was rescued by personnel from the Suffolk County Police Department, the SPCA and three fire departments: Islip Terrace, Islip and Central Islip, police said.

The Islip Terrace department “pumped out waste and water that was threatening to drown Santino,” police said.

First responders called Barasso & Sons of Islip Terrace, which brought a pay loader to the scene and dug a ramp that allowed officers to pull the horse to safety, police said.

A tow truck from Higbie Collision of West Islip also stood by with a lift boom that was not needed, police said.

Police said the horse’s owner, Angelo Buonomo, 67, of West Babylon, purchased the horse two years ago, the day before the gelding was scheduled to be slaughtered.

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

