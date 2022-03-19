A horse named Penny got lucky.

Suffolk County police and Bohemia firefighters rescued the 3-year-old mare stuck in the deep end of a swimming pool Saturday morning, trapped in the homeowner’s pool covering.

The resident called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report their horse was stuck in the in-ground pool on Pond Road.

Police, emergency service officers and firefighters were able to pull the horse to more shallow waters and rescue her, uninjured.