Horse tosses rider on county road in Manorville, police say

A horse that tossed its rider and galloped

A horse that tossed its rider and galloped away Saturday afternoon is caught near Exit 70 on the Long Island Expressway, police said. Credit: LiHotShots

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A woman riding a horse along a county road sustained minor injuries when the equine threw her off Saturday afternoon in Manorville, Suffolk County police said.

It happened around 2 p.m. on County Road 111 near the Long Island Expressway, police said. The horse galloped north until it was later caught by the female victim just east of Exit 70 on the LIE.

The woman did not require medical attention, police said.

