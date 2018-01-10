A horse wandering on a Medford road had to be euthanized Tuesday after it was hit and injured by a passing truck, officials said.

“We got the call about noon — a horse hit by a truck. Basically, one of its legs was shattered and it had to be put down,” said Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA.

Suffolk County police said they responded to the accident on Bellport Avenue near Mill Road and called the SPCA to handle it.

Gross said it was not clear where the horse came from. “It got out, we’re not sure how it happened. It was just a tragic accident. There was no way to save the horse,” Gross said.

He said there was no indication of wrongdoing.