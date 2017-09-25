The condition of a woman injured Saturday when she was hit by a military Humvee being displayed at a Farmingville festival has been upgraded to serious, a hospital official said Monday morning.

Suffolk County police said Suzette Lamonica, 46, of Brookhaven, was pinned against a food truck after the Humvee suddenly went out of gear and rolled down an embankment and into a crowd of people shortly after 5 p.m.

Lamonica suffered serious arm and leg injuries and was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital by the Farmingdale Fire Department, police said.

Hospital spokeswoman Lauren Sheprow said Lamonica was in critical condition on Sunday, and on Monday her condition had changed to serious.

Richard Gherardi, 30, of East Hampton — who was in a food truck when it was struck and was splashed with hot cooking oil — was also taken to the hospital. Gherardi was released early Sunday after he was treated for second-degree burns on the back of his legs, his father, Richard Gherardi Sr., said Monday.

Two other women besides Lamonica also were injured but declined medical attention, police said.

Police said an investigation into what caused the vehicle to go out of gear had not yet been determined and was continuing on Monday.

The U.S. Army Reserve Humvee had been a popular attraction at the festival — called the Long Island Bacon Bash — before the accident occurred. The event was held at the Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill, a facility owned by the Town of Brookhaven.