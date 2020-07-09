A Syosset-based development group is hoping the hotel industry will be fine on Long Island amid the coronavirus pandemic and is proposing to build a 101-room hotel in East Farmingdale.

Farmingdale Hospitality Partners LLC wants to construct a 4-story Hampton Inn & Suites near Route 110 and Michael Drive, not far from Republic Airport. Farmingdale Hospitality Partners is a joint venture group between Blumenfeld Development Group of Syosset and Oxford Hospitality of Jericho.

Jonathan Cohen, a principal at Blumenfeld Development Group, said the group built the Regal United Artist Farmingdale & IMAX theater nearly 20 years ago.

“Obviously, it’s a little early to tell the long-term effects the pandemic is going to have on the hotel industry, but at this stage we’re still optimistic that the industry will come back,” Cohen said.

The Babylon Town Board on Wednesday tabled the rezoning application from Farmingdale Hospitality Partners and issued a negative State Environmental Quality Review Act, or SEQRA, declaration on the project until the Aug. 5 board meeting. Town officials want to meet again with local civic groups before making a decision.

The developers are seeking variance relief from the Babylon Town Zoning Board of Appeals, including changing the lot area from 3 acres to 2.14 and the lodging unit density from 1,500 square feet to 925 square feet. Though only a 3-story building is allowed, developers said last month that they’ve submitted a letter to the Babylon Town Board from the Federal Aviation Administration, which approves the construction.

Developers for the group are requesting a 20-year Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, deal with the Babylon Town Industrial Development Agency. In the application, the group said it expects to add 45 jobs over three years at an average salary of $35,000.

Local leaders see adding a hotel as vital not just for the region but for the town. In Babylon Town, there are 10 motels and one hotel, said town spokesman Kevin Bonner.

Kristen Jarnagin, president and CEO of Discover Long Island, a tourism promotion agency that champions the region, said with the revitalization of downtown Farmingdale, adding nearby accommodations would support big events such as the PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black golf course.

“The economic impact of these bustling downtowns are paramount to the livelihood of many small businesses across the island, and the demand for hotels within these neighborhoods positively impact the destination during this time of need,” Jarnagin said in a statement.

Joseph Garcia, president of the Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce, said a new development like a hotel is a “great” sign for the region.

“People are willing to invest in the COVID-19 era,” Garcia said. “I think there’s an appetite because there’s a shortage of hotels.”