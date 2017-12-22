A Farmingville woman and her pets escaped harm when they were rescued from a late-morning house fire, officials said Friday.

Images of the home on Circle Court show flames shooting from the front door and windows.

“The house was fully engulfed and the woman and pets inside evacuated without injury,” said Justin S. Meyers, Suffolk Police assistant commissioner, in a statement.

The Holtsville and Farmingville fire departments extinguished the blaze after it was reported to the police at about 11 a.m., he said.

The Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal is investigating its cause, he added.

