Man, 32, killed in Holtsville fire, police say

Firefighters at the scene of a fatal house

Firefighters at the scene of a fatal house fire on Pine Street in Holtsville early Monday morning. Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 32-year-old man was killed in an early morning fire that swept through a home in Holtsville Monday, Suffolk County police said.

Fire officials said the fire was reported in a 911 call at 4:55 a.m. Firefighters from Holtsville, Holbrook, Farmingville and Selden responded to the scene on Pine Street to find a heavy fire condition. Photos from the scene show the home engulfed in flames and firefighters battling the blaze, which was brought under control at 5:59 a.m., officials said.

Medford Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Officials said a Holtsville Fire Department ambulance transported the resident, identified by police as Connor Frawley, to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be "noncriminal in nature."

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

