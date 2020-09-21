Man, 32, killed in Holtsville fire, police say

A 32-year-old man was killed in an early morning fire that swept through a home in Holtsville Monday, Suffolk County police said.

Fire officials said the fire was reported in a 911 call at 4:55 a.m. Firefighters from Holtsville, Holbrook, Farmingville and Selden responded to the scene on Pine Street to find a heavy fire condition. Photos from the scene show the home engulfed in flames and firefighters battling the blaze, which was brought under control at 5:59 a.m., officials said.

Medford Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Officials said a Holtsville Fire Department ambulance transported the resident, identified by police as Connor Frawley, to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be "noncriminal in nature."