2 killed, 2 injured in North Patchogue house fire, police say

Police believe the cause of the Monday morning fire was "noncriminal."

Firefighters at the house fire on Sinn Street

Firefighters at the house fire on Sinn Street in North Patchogue on Monday morning.  Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Suffolk County police are investigating a fire that killed two women inside their North Patchogue home Monday, but authorities believe the cause to be “noncriminal.”

The women were declared dead at the Sinn Street house where they lived by a physician assistant from the Suffolk medical examiner's office, police said. Police did not release the women’s names pending notification of family.

A man who lives at the house came home just before 1:30 a.m. and discovered the fire, police said. He called 911. Several minutes later, Fifth Precinct officers arrived and attempted to enter the house through the front door, but the fire prevented them from doing so. 

Patrol Sgt. Michael Guerrisi and officers Taylor Herbst and William Boyd entered the basement and woke a 47-year-old male resident, who was brought out of the house, police said. The unidentified man was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. Herbst suffered a back injury during the rescue and was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Firefighters from four departments and Medford ambulance members responded, police said. The two women were found after the fire was extinguished.

Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating, police said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

