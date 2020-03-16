Police responding to a 911 call about a backyard discovery recovered human skeletal remains from the rear of a home on Jay Road in Centereach Sunday.

Suffolk County police said that the remains were recovered after the 911 call was placed at 5:25 p.m. and that the remains had been taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office for investigation.

It was not clear how the remains were discovered or where in the backyard of the home they were located.

Police did not release details regarding the possible gender or age of the remains and did not detail how long investigators believe the remains may have been at the location.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the situation to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392. All calls will remain confidential.