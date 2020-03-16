TODAY'S PAPER
Human remains found in Centereach backyard, Suffolk police say

On Sunday, Suffolk County police said they received a 911 call about a backyard discovery and recovered human skeletal remains from the rear of a home on Jay Road in Centereach. (Credit: Stringer News Service)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police responding to a 911 call about a backyard discovery recovered human skeletal remains from the rear of a home on Jay Road in Centereach Sunday.

Suffolk County police said that the remains were recovered after the 911 call was placed at 5:25 p.m. and that the remains had been taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office for investigation.

It was not clear how the remains were discovered or where in the backyard of the home they were located.

Police did not release details regarding the possible gender or age of the remains and did not detail how long investigators believe the remains may have been at the location.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the situation to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

