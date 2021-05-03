TODAY'S PAPER
Human remains found in Mastic Beach marsh, cops say

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
A human skeleton was found in a marsh in Mastic Beach Sunday after police was alerted to the discovery by a local group that picked up trash at the beach.

Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call "saying a body had been found by a cleaning crew near Washington Drive in Mastic Beach around 1:35 p.m.," police said.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine cause of death and identity, police said.

