Human remains found in Great River pond, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are trying to determine the origin of human remains found Tuesday in a pond in Great River.

Police said Third Precinct officers responding to a 911 call at 11:25 a.m. recovered "skeletal remains" from West Brook Pond. Those remains were then transported to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The pond is located along the south side of Sunrise Highway, with Montauk Highway to the south, the Westbrook Sports Complex and Little League of the Islips fields to the west and the Bayard Cutting Arboretum to the east.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

