Suffolk County officials announced Monday that the Suffolk County Police Department has established a permanent human trafficking investigation unit, which would attack both trafficking itself and the criminal activity that drives it.

The new unit, the first of its kind on Long Island, will be staffed by a team of detectives and police officers. It had been operating as a temporary unit since May 2017.

"This is not a victimless crime," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said at a news conference Monday. Women, girls and boys in prostitution often end up there as a result of being forced into it by drug dealers or others, he said.

District Attorney Timothy Sini, who established the temporary unit last year when he was the police commissioner, said treating those in prostitution as victims is saving lives.

"We're shifting the paradigm," Sini said.

Assistant District Attorney Stacy Skorupa said women working as prostitutes are still arrested, but are diverted into the county's Human Trafficking court in Central Islip, where they are connected with counseling, drug treatment and job training in return for help making cases against the drug dealers or gang members who forced them into prostitution.

"The goal of that court is not to be punitive, obviously," Skorupa said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sexual exploitation for profit does not look like the stereotype, said Jennifer Hernandez, executive director of Empowerment Collaborative of Long Island, a group that advocates for victims.

Many people assume that traffickers trick victims into coming from Asia or South America, only to force them into prostitution. While that does happen, Hernandez said it is far more common for both traffickers and those forced into prostitution to be local — and it happens in every neighborhood on Long Island.

In affluent or mostly white neighborhoods, Hernandez said victims often are heroin users deep in debt to their drug dealers who collect by taking a cut of what the victims make in prostitution.

In minority communities, Hernandez said the dynamic is different. Sometimes family members sell children to support a drug habit, she said. In other cases, gangs sell women and girls as a source of income.

Hernandez and law enforcement officials, therefore, said attacking trafficking is also a way of attacking illegal drug dealing and gang activity.