Dead whale washes ashore in Westhampton, conservation group says
A female humpback whale was found dead and washed up ashore at the oceanside beach of Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton early Sunday.
A team from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society arrived around 12:15 p.m. for an assessment, society officials said. A biologist is expected to perform a necropsy on the 37-foot humpback on Monday.
This is the first large whale to strand in New York this year, the society said.
