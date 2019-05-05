TODAY'S PAPER
Dead whale washes ashore in Westhampton, conservation group says

A humpback whale washed ashore and was found dead at the oceanside beach of Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton early Sunday. A team from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society arrived around 12:15 p.m. for an assessment, society officials said. A biologist is expected to perform a necropsy on Monday. This is the first large whale to strand in New York this year. (Credit: Newsday / Mark Harrington)

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A  female humpback whale was found dead and washed up ashore at the oceanside beach of Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton early Sunday.

A team from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society arrived around 12:15 p.m. for an assessment, society officials said. A biologist is expected to perform a necropsy on the 37-foot humpback on Monday.

This is the first large whale to strand in New York this year, the society said.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

