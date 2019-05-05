A female humpback whale was found dead and washed up ashore at the oceanside beach of Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton early Sunday.

A team from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society arrived around 12:15 p.m. for an assessment, society officials said. A biologist is expected to perform a necropsy on the 37-foot humpback on Monday.

This is the first large whale to strand in New York this year, the society said.