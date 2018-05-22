The Town of Huntington has installed two new public art projects on traffic signal boxes, the latest in a project that the Huntington Public Art Advisory Committee started in 2015.

The newest installments of the Traffic Signal Box Public Art Project are in Huntington Village at the northwest corner of Main Street and Prime Avenue, and at the northeast corner of New York Avenue and Gerard Street.

The additions brings the number of traffic signal cabinets decorated by artists in the town to 25.

Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, who is also the president of the Huntington Cultural Affairs Institute, said at the May 1 town board meeting that “the Traffic Signal Box Public Art Project is one of many expressions of the beautiful, diverse culture Huntington offers.”

Along with Councilman Ed Smyth, Lupinacci and the Cultural Affairs Institute funded the public art project with another $15,000 in private money this year.

The project brought the Huntington Public Art Advisory Committee a Beautification Award from the Huntington Town Board and Beautification Council.

More information and photos of the 25 decorated cabinets can be found online at nwsdy.li/huntraff.