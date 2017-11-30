Two pedestrians were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a car Wednesday evening while crossing New York Avenue in Huntington, Suffolk County police said.

The driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene. He has not been charged.

Police said the accident occurred on New York Avenue, between Gerrard Street and Union Place, at 6:28 p.m.

The pedestrians, identified by Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers only as a man and woman, were struck by a 2015 Audi convertible driven northbound by James Ash, 63, of Huntington Bay.

Police said the woman was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, while the man was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in stable condition. Their conditions were unknown Thursday.

Police said the car was impounded.

The investigation is continuing.