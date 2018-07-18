TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington affordable housing lottery open online

Huntington Town Hall on Feb. 13.

Huntington Town Hall on Feb. 13. Photo Credit: Raychel Brightman

By DEBORAH S. MORRIS deborah.morris@newsday.com
Town of Huntington officials are accepting online applications for an affordable housing lottery for a four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom single family home in Harborfields Estates Phase 1 in Greenlawn.

Eligible individuals and families must meet income and asset guidelines to enter the lottery. Those qualifications can be found at huntingtonny.gov/harborfieldsestates. Applicants must be able to qualify for a mortgage, town officials said.

Priority will be given to Huntington residents or those who are employed by a business or entity that maintains a physical location within the town, or nonresidents who have parents, children, grandchildren or grandparents who are residents.

Applications must be submitted by Aug 17. A non-refundable application processing fee of $26.50 must be paid online. All applications must be submitted online.

The lottery selection will be held at Town Hall in room 114 on Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.

Harborfields Estates is on Pulaski Road. The available house is priced at $221,600 with real estate taxes estimated to be $6,000 annually and estimated HOA fees of approximately $460 annually, billed semiannually, town officials said. The house is expected to be move-in ready by the end of the year.

A list with eligible applicants will appear at the same website on Aug. 31, officials said.

