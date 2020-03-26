New software means more accurate assessments, officials said

The Huntington Town assessor’s staff will be getting a technological assist that will make their jobs easier and faster to do, town officials said.

The town board voted to approve an agreement with Deland, Florida-based Spatialist, Inc. to supply new software to be used in the assessor’s office for support, maintenance, hosting and data updates.

The software will bring more transparency because assessment calculations will be done electronically and not manually, town officials said.

“The most important function by the assessor’s office is the evaluation of properties and our IT department has determined this program will work seamlessly with the town’s proprietary GOVERN assessment program,” town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said. “The assessor’s staff currently uses a manual cut and paste process from Excel, which could take hours. This program will help determine things in a matter of minutes.”

The primary mission of the assessor’s office is to determine the value of all real property within the town in a fair and equitable manner and maintain accurate and up-to-date town assessment rolls. Finalized rolls each year become the tax base upon which property tax bills are calculated. Huntington’s taxable property value is more than $900 million.

Assessor’s office staff will use the system to create comparative market analysis to assign a market value to a property for assessment and for legal challenges purposes.

Lupinacci said the GOVERN software program is used in other departments to get information on properties, and syncing the two systems will aid the assessor’s staff.

“It’s going to be much more sufficient and much more accurate,” Lupinacci said.

The board approved allowing Lupinacci to execute a $21,000 agreement with Spatialist by a vote of 5-0 at the March 10 town board meeting.